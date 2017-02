LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say they tazed a man after a brief foot chase during an arrest Friday night.

Police say it began with a call around 8:15 p.m. that a man was refusing to leave the Office Lounge on Eastland Parkway.

Officers say when they arrived, the man was uncooperative and tried to run away. He was caught and arrested.

The man’s name wasn’t released.