London PD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in London are looking for a man who they say robbed the Speedway on KY-192 at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Officers say they were called to the gas station at about 3:30 a.m.

According to police, a man entered the gas station, pulled a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk. They say after the man got the money, he took off in a maroon SUV.

Police say the man who robbed the Speedway was also in the company of two other unknown men. One of them is pictured below.



Officers are asking anyone with any information about the robbery to call them at (606) 878-7004. The investigation is ongoing.