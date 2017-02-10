London PD Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police in London are looking for a man who they say robbed the Speedway on KY-192 at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Officers say they were called to the gas station at about 3:30 a.m.

According to police, a man entered the gas station, pulled a firearm, and demanded money from the clerk.  They say after the man got the money, he took off in a maroon SUV.

Photo Courtesy: London Police Dept.

Police say the man who robbed the Speedway was also in the company of two other unknown men.  One of them is pictured below.

Photo Courtesy: London Police Dept.

Officers are asking anyone with any information about the robbery to call them at (606) 878-7004.  The investigation is ongoing.

 

