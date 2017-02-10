Legends Team Up with FCPS to Give Tickets to STLP Students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Legends are working with Fayette County Public Schools to encourage participants in the Student Technology Leadership Program to complete a series of activities related to science, technology, engineering, and math. After all four are done, students can redeem their punch card at the box office for two tickets to a home baseball game.

Students’ progress will be recorded on cards distributed by their schools’ STLP coordinators. The activities are listed under the four C’s of STEM:

Critical thinking: Students must complete an hour of coding.

Creativity: Students must create an innovative project using technology.

Collaboration: Students must attend an STLP meeting or STEM Fair.

Communication: Students must teach someone else something they have learned, either one-on-one or through a class presentation.

“It’s important for students to be immersed in 21st century learning, and Fayette County Public Schools is doing a phenomenal job providing outlets for this type of experience. The Legends are more than happy to provide additional incentive for students in the form of fun at the ballpark,” said Sarah Bosso, vice president for business development.

Amy Johns, coordinator of Instructional Technology for FCPS, thanked the Legends for partnering in STEM education. “We believe this opportunity will draw attention to the importance of this kind of learning at all grade levels,” she said.

STLP uses project-based learning principles to empower student learning and achievement through the use and creation of technology to solve problems and meet needs. For questions, contact district technology teacher Julie Gaskin.