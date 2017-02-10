Kentucky Kingdom Holding Job Fair Saturday in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Kingdom is holding a job fair this weekend as it looks to hire 1,400 workers for the summer season.

Media report the job fair is being Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Louisville. The amusement park is looking for people who are motivated team players to work in a variety of roles including rides, food service, guest services and public safety. The jobs pay from $8 to $15 hourly.

The park opens on weekends beginning April 29. Regular daily hours resume Memorial Day weekend.

 

