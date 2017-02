Comedian Greg Hahn comes to the studio to talk with Meteorologist Elise Dolinar about his performances at Comedy off Broadway this weekend.

Hahn can be seen at the comedy club Friday and Saturday nights, with shows at 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Comedy Off Broadway is located at 161 Lexington Green Circle in Lexington.

For more information, call (859) 271-JOKE, or head to ComedyOffBroadway.com.