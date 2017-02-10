Frankfort Students Compete Nationally in Verizon App Challenge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students at Capital Day School in Frankfort are taking their skills to the national level, after having won state and regional competitions in the Verizon App Challenge.

The Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge tasks student teams to design smartphone applications.

By winning state, the team – comprised of 5 eighth-graders, received a check for $5,000 dollars and mobile tablets for each team member.

Winners of the national competition will receive $15,000 dollars, plus the chance to work with MIT engineers to code their apps and share them on the open marketplace.

Capital Day School students designed an app called “Waste Free America” that aims to decrease the amount of edible food thrown into landfills while seeing that the food is matched with a charitable organization. The team is made up of Jillian Jacobs, Diksha Satish, Jared Winters, Olivia Moore, and Ana Razavi; along with CDS science teacher and mentor Audrey Bebensee, pictured above, along with Verizon representative Christopher Stiltz.

Over 1,800 entries were submitted to the contest nationally.

Voting is now open to select winners on the national level. To submit your vote, click here.