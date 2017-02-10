Former Substitute Teacher Gets 3 Years for Sex Charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) – A former substitute teacher who was accused of having sex with two male students has been sentenced to three years in prison.

News outlets report 28-year-old Kasey Warren pleaded guilty in November to three counts of third-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sodomy. Warren later asked to withdraw that plea, which McCracken Circuit Judge Craig Clymer denied.

In court Thursday, Warren’s attorney Will Kautz again asked the judge to allow Warren to withdraw her guilty plea, which Clymer denied.

Warren met her alleged victims when she was a substitute teacher in Carlisle County. She apologized to her own family Thursday in court.

Warren will have to complete a sex offender treatment program before she’s released from prison. She has to register as a sex offender for life.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.