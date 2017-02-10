Ex-Knick Oakley Banned From MSG After Arrest

New York Knicks owner James Dolan said today that Knicks legend Charles Oakley is banned from Madison Square Garden after Wednesday’s arrest, adding that “hopefully it won’t be forever.”

Dolan cited concern for safety as the reason for the ban while speaking on ESPN Radio’s “The Michael Kay Show” Friday afternoon.

“Everyone has the right … to enjoy those games,” Dolan said. “No one has the right to take that joy from anyone else.”

He said that anyone who is disrespectful or drinks too much is going to be “ejected and banned.” But he said the ban on Oakley isn’t necessarily for life.

“We’re going to put the ban in place and hopefully that won’t be forever.”

Oakley has not commented on the ban and his attorney, Alex Spiro, said “I will deal with this in court” and declined to comment further.

At Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden after getting into an altercation with the venue’s employees.

Oakley, who is considered an iconic former Knicks player, entered Madison Square Garden with four or five other people and became “extremely pushy” as a concierge tried to block them from entering Suite 200, the arena’s VIP lounge, according to testimony released today by Madison Square Garden.

A club seat ticket taker testified that when Oakley came in and sat down, the former NBA star said, “What the f— are they looking at? Why are they looking at me? Where Dolan at?”

As a food runner tried to take Oakley’s order, he asked, “Do you know who I am? Why the hell these f—ing security guards in my face?” said the ticket taker, who added that his “heart was pounding” during the ordeal.

According to a security guard stationed at the corner of the basketball court, Oakley was talking to some fans when he looked to his left and said, “You got all these f—ing security here looking at me. I don’t know what the f— they’re looking at, but they’re getting on my f—ing nerves.”

When a supervisor told Oakley, “You have to leave now,” Oakley said, “I ain’t going anywhere,” according to testimony. The altercation is believed to have started then, when Oakley allegedly pushed the supervisor three times in the chest.

A police officer and several Madison Square Garden employees then grabbed Oakley and tried to escort him to the gate, during which time Oakley fell down twice, the security guard said. He said that Oakley seemed “pretty inebriated.”

A supervisor alleged that Oakley “threw himself down on the ground on purpose” and that he “definitely seemed intoxicated.”

At one point, Knicks president Phil Jackson came out to try and calm Oakley, who was yelling about Dolan and telling security that he wasn’t going to move as they handcuffed him outside the tunnel leading to the court, ESPN reported. In addition, Oakley allegedly made inflammatory statements about “white folks” and police officers during the incident.

Oakley was arrested and charged with assault and is due in court on April 11.

Spiro, said in a statement, “We deny the allegations and will answer them in court.”

Video posted to Twitter showed Oakley scuffling with security guards as they attempted to remove him from the arena.

Another video shows Oakley hanging onto a rail as officials try to eject him.

The Knicks wrote in a statement Wednesday night that Oakley behaved in a “highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner.”

“He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon,” the statement concluded.

Oakley called the statement a “smack in the face.”

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998, helping them to reach the NBA Finals. He has had a poor relationship with the team because of his criticisms of Dolan, ESPN reported.

“I want to say I’m sorry to all the fans,” Oakley said on Stephan A. Smith’s ESPN radio show Thursday. “Never want to be a trouble maker in life, it was just a bad scene. I love New York.”

ABC News’ Emily Shapiro and Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.