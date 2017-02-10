KY Dept. of Revenues: Refunds to be Processed Earlier than Expected

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky taxpayers awaiting a refund won’t have to wait much longer to see them arrive.

The Kentucky Department of Revenues (DOR) says tax return testing and processing was completed earlier than planned, and refund checks are being processed now.

That’s nearly a week earlier than the estimated completion date of February 15.

Officials at the DOR say part of the reason for the early completion is the number of taxpayers who filed electronically. Electronic filing is more efficient and reduces costs for all involved, said Commissioner Bork.

E-filed returns are typically processed within two to three weeks for taxpayers who choose the direct deposit option, while paper checks take an additional week to process.

Paper filed returns can take up to eight to twelve weeks to process.

For tax refund status and questions, check out Where’s my refund.