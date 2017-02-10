Doug High sits down with rodeo clown Brinson Harris to talk about the upcoming “Bulls, Bands, and Barrels” event on Saturday, February 11th, at the Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena.

Organizers say the event has,

“something for everybody, some people come for the bull riding, some people come for the barrel racing, and some people come for the band. It kind of gives everybody a reason to come. It’s a good family event and everyone will have a great time.”

Sundy Best and Carter Winter will provide the music at Saturday’s event, which will also – as promoted – feature bull riding and barrel racing.

For more information, head to bullsbandsandbarrels.com.