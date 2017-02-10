Bevin, Beshear Reignite Political Feud

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s two most powerful politicians have reignited their long-simmering feud.

Friday, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s office said Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear was “shirking his duty” by not “vigorously” defending in court a recently enacted state law that requires a woman to have an ultrasound before an abortion. Beshear said he is taking “the most aggressive action possible.”

Also Friday, Beshear held a news conference to publicly respond to Bevin’s recent request for information. Bevin had requested details about Beshear’s staffing levels and caseload. Beshear said he released the information publicly so “no single line can be taken out of context.”

A Bevin spokeswoman said the governor asked for the information because he “wanted to know the answers.”

