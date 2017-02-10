50’s & Breezy Friday with some Sunshine

Chilly temperatures and clearing skies for your Friday morning commute. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with temperatures making it into the low 50’s, winds will be breezy and occasionally gust over 25 mph. Clear skies overnight for your Friday evening and full moon, temps will be mild in the middle 40’s. Cloud cover increases for your Saturday leaving us overcast and mild, scattered rain is likely with temps in the 60’s. Rain picks up late Saturday through Sunday morning, temperatures stay mild heading into next week.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke