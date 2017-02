Miso soup for one serving

1 cup of water

1 tsp dried wakame (seaweed flakes)

1-2 tsp chopped green onions

1-2 Tbsp miso paste (look for non gmo verified)

A dash of fish sauce

Put the water in a small pot and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat and add all the ingredients and stir until miso is completely disintegrated. Enjoy!

