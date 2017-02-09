Two Cash Ball 225 Winners Sold

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Lottery announced on Thursday that there were two winning Cash Ball 225 tickets sold in Wednesday night’s Cash Ball 225 drawing.

They said the top prize winners were in London and Taylorsville. Since the Cash Ball game became Cash Ball 225, the top prize increased to $225,000.

Cash Ball 225 is only sold in Kentucky.

The winning numbers for the February 9, 2017 drawing were: 1-16-22-29 Cash Ball 5.

The Taylorsville ticket holder has come forward but declined publicity; they have not heard from the London winner.