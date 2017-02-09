Tornado Confirmed in Trigg County on Tuesday

CADIZ, Ky. (AP) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit in western Kentucky this week.

The weather service said the EF-O tornado, the weakest strength, occurred Tuesday night near Cadiz in Trigg County.

The preliminary report said at least a dozen trees were uprooted or broken, and one power line was partially downed by a fallen tree. Metal roofing pieces from a barn lofted into nearby trees.

The report said the estimated peak wind was 80 mph, with a width of 50 yards and length of two miles.

The weather service said the tornado occurred at 7:40 p.m. six miles northwest of Cadiz near Lake Barkley, mainly along Kentucky 274.