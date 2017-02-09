Still Remembering Nova Gallman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men accused of killing a Lexington toddler went before a judge on Thursday.

As the long, legal process plays out in court, the young girl’s family is still trying to pay for her headstone.

Police say Nova Gallman, two, was shot and killed in December. Marquis Thurman and Adrian Dunn are accused of her murder.

Police say Thurman and Dunn went to a home on Kenton Street late one night in December, knocked on the front door, went inside and confronted a man they knew over money.

Investigators say a disorder ensued and multiple shots were fired and Thurman and Dunn ran off.

Police say Nova Gallman, two, who was on the couch in the room, was shot in the head. She later died at the hospital.

Investigators determined both men were responsible for firing shots during what turned the deadly robbery attempt.

Family members tell ABC 36 that Nova’s third birthday would be in March. They are hoping to have a headstone by then but need to raise $2,400.

Donations are being collected at the Denny’s restaurant on Nicholasville Road and Pete’s Wok on Waller Ave. They can also be taken to Bluegrass Memorial Gardens where Nova is buried.

Any additional money raised will go towards a bench that will be placed near the grave.

Thurman and Adrian have both pleaded not guilty.