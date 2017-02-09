Senate Panel OKs Bill to Ban Tobacco Use on School Property

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Senate Education Committee has approved legislation that would ban tobacco products on public school property in Kentucky and at school-sponsored activities.

The measure’s chief sponsor is Republican Sen. Ralph Alvarado, who is a medical doctor. The bill – aimed at reducing Kentucky’s youth smoking rates – sailed through committee on Thursday.

Alvarado says that cutting youth smoking would save lives, make students healthier and reduce costs to treat smoking-related illnesses.

The bill would prohibit use of tobacco products by students, school employees and visitors in schools and school vehicles and at school-sponsored activities.

Alvarado says school boards would be expected to act within a year with policies to prohibit tobacco products in buildings and on campuses.

The ban also would apply to e-cigarette products.

___

The legislation is Senate Bill 78.