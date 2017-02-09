Rowan County Fatal Crash Thursday Morning

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- According to the Rowan County Coroner, 40-year-old Brenda Christine Henderson, of Olive Hill, KY., Carter County, was involved in a single vehicle, fatal crash early Thursday morning.

Ms. Henderson was traveling westbound on I-64 this morning when it appears she hit the guardrail, went into the median, then crossed the median and the two eastbound lanes of I-64 before flipping over a second guardrail and going down a steep embankment. Ms. Henderson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, says officers were dispatched to mile marker 138 near Morehead at 3:30 Thursday morning. Officers were unable to find Ms. Henderson’s vehicle during the initial response due to it being dark. Her vehicle was located once it got lighter.

The official cause of death is unknown. Her body was transported to the Frankfort Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The right hand lane of I-64 east was closed for a few hours this morning, but all lanes are now open.