Deputies: Preliminary Results of Baby’s Death Inconclusive

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ) – UPDATE: February 9

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says preliminary autopsy results shows the cause of death is inconclusive pending further testing.

The Investigation is continues, according to authorities.

February 8

The Laurel County Sheriffs office is currently conducting a death investigation, after deputies discover an unresponsive six month old male baby. The baby was found Wednesday afternoon at a home approximately seven miles south of London off Copley Road.

Upon arrival at the house, both parents were home and deputies learned the baby’s grandfather had started CPR. The baby was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy will be conducted on Thursday in Frankfort.