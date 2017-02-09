Pose Artistry Valentine’s Day Make-Up

Alicia Williams and Samantha Johnson from Pose Artistry were in studio to tell us about some great tips for make-up for Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Pose Artistry artist, Alicia “Lii” Williams is a full time, independent makeup artist based in Lexington, KY. With a studio conveniently located near Fayette Mall, Alicia is available to take clients in studio or on location. Pose Artistry provides a full range of makeup artistry services including makeovers for special events, weddings, and photoshoots. She also offers one-on-one makeup lessons and group classes.

Alicia Williams has been growing her beauty and artistry brand since 2008. During that time, she has had the opportunity to work for and study under some of the most innovative brands in the industry, including Dior Cosmetics, Estee Lauder, and MAC. Alicia has countless certifications and has gained an immeasurable amount of inside knowledge during her tenure at each company; knowledge that she skillfully applies in her interactions with clients.

Alicia views the beauty in all her clients and marvels at every opportunity to help a client see themselves the way she does. Whether you prefer a look thats “barely there” or full on glamour, Alicia with Pose Artistry is able to create a look you’ll most definitely love. Click the button below to inquire about your next appointment.

You can contact them at www.poseartistry@gmail.com or 859-303-2050.