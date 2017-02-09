Man Arrested After Two-County Chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An attempted traffic stop by University of Kentucky Police on Cooper Drive Wednesday night turned into a police pursuit down I-75 that spanned Fayette and Madison counties, according to State Police.

Investigators say the driver eventually pulled into a church parking lot in Richmond where he got out and ran, but was quickly caught by Troopers.

State Police say the driver, 35-year old Robert Stafford, almost hit a Trooper’s cruiser head-on near the end of the pursuit. No one was hurt, according to KSP.

Investigators say Stafford was brought back to Lexington to face charges from UK Police.

According to the Fayette County Detention Center website, Stafford was charged with a parole violation, fleeing and evading in a vehicle and fleeing and evading on foot along with wanton endangerment.

State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit once it entered Madison County.