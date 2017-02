Want to know how to get healthy and flawless skin? Esthetician Rachel Hamilton of Dermatology Consultants & Skin Secrets reveals all the secrets to keep your skin glowing during the winter.

For more info visit their Facebook, website, or by calling (859) 977-0141. Dermatology Consultants & Skin Secrets is located at 2424 Harrodsburg Road, Suite 200 in Lexington.