Lexington Humane Society; Meet Cash

Ashely Baber from the Lexington Humane Society stopped by with a wonderful pet who is looking for a pal. Meet Cash, a 2-year-old Pitbull mix.

Founded in 1889 by J. William Sayre, the Lexington Humane Society (LHS) is a 501(c)3 organization solely dependent on private donations, grants and community support. We receive no operating support from the government or national animal welfare groups, including HSUS or the ASPCA.

Among other things, LHS is the largest pet adoption agency in Central Kentucky, we educate the community on responsible pet care and the compassionate treatment of all animals, and we spay/neuter the pets of qualifying families at a low cost.

Simply stated, we Give Love, Teach Love, Adopt Love!

Our Mission Statement: “To advocate the compassionate treatment of animals; educate the community on responsible, lifelong pet ownership; and promote adoption as the best option when searching for a new pet.”

Our Partnership: LHS* chooses to contract with Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government to provide the city’s mandated animal control services through Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control, LLC (LFACC). As a result of this relationship, Fayette County’s animal control save rate is estimated to be twice the national average for animal control facilities.

*No LHS donor funds are used to support LFACC operations.