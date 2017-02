FLAT LICK, Ky. (WTVQ) – After months of investigating crystal meth dealing in the Flat Lick area of Knox County, State Police on Thursday arrested a man on trafficking charges, according to KSP.

Detectives with Appalachia Narcotics Investigations arrested 52-year old Everett Miller, of Flat Lick.

State Police didn’t release any other details surrounding Miller’s arrest.

He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.