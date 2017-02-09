KSP Investigates Fatal Collisions in Pike County

PHYLLIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – KSP is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Pike County on Wednesday.

Troopers say a man was traveling on Grapevine Road in Phyllis when he lost control of his 2014 Chevrolet pickup. Officials tell us that he hit a 1994 Chevrolet pickup, killing the driver.

The Pike County Coroner pronounced William Griffey of Fedscreek dead on the scene, according to KSP.

Investigators say Griffey was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

The collision remains under investigation.