Justice VanMeter Formally Sworn in as Supreme Court Justice

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Justice Laurance B. VanMeter was ceremonially sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court of Kentucky on Tuesday in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the state Capitol in Frankfort. Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. administered the oath of office to the court’s newest justice, who was elected in November.

“My goal is merely to get it right, to apply the law based on the constitution and statutes of the United States and the commonwealth of Kentucky,” Justice VanMeter said at the ceremony. “I will do my best.”

Justice VanMeter took office in January and serves the 5th Appellate District in Central Kentucky. The district comprises Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Scott and Woodford counties. He succeeds Justice Mary C. Noble, who retired in 2016.

Upon taking office, he became the third justice to have served at all four levels of the state’s unified court system. He served 13 years as a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge before being elected to the Supreme Court. Prior to the Court of Appeals, he was a Fayette Circuit Court judge and Fayette District Court judge.

(The photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of Kentucky Creative Services)