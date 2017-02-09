Jefferson County School Board Approves ‘Safe Haven’ Proposal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Jefferson County education officials have passed a resolution to make the state’s largest school district a “safe haven” for undocumented students and their families.

Media outlets report that the county Board of Education voted 4-0 in favor of the resolution Tuesday night after a lengthy discussion. Three board members abstained from the vote.

The resolution says the school district will resist requests from federal immigration officials to share data or resources – unless compelled by a valid court order – that could help identify students or families who are potentially undocumented.

It also says immigration enforcement personnel can’t be given access to school campuses without the superintendent’s review and approval.

Seven percent of the district’s 101,000 students have limited English proficiency. The district does not collect any immigration data.