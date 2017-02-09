HS Hoops Highlights & Scores (2-9-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down 4 area boys games. Action included in the video features: Lexington Catholic’s 64-43 victory over LCA; PLD’s big win over Henry Clay as Taveion Hollingsworth catapults to second on Fayette County all-time scoring list behind Mike Allen; Tates Creek falls to Bryan Station 65-60 in overtime and Sayre wins 8th straight with 85-64 final over Wolfe County.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Allen Central 46, June Buchanan 36
Allen Co.-Scottsville 63, Metcalfe Co. 39
Anderson Co. 46, Owen Co. 42
Bath Co. 44, Augusta 43
Boyd Co. 100, Lawrence Co. 71
Breckinridge Co. 71, McLean Co. 58
Buckhorn 53, Cordia 48
Bullitt East 91, Lou. Fairdale 88, 2OT
Calvary Christian 54, Villa Madonna 53
Christian Co. 94, Fort Campbell 47
Clay Co. 90, Oneida Baptist 83
Cov. Catholic 56, Dixie Heights 39
Cov. Holy Cross 58, Ryle 50, OT
Elliott Co. 87, Lewis Co. 68
Eminence 84, Trimble Co. 58
Franklin-Simpson 70, South Warren 29
Fulton City 53, Hollow Rock-Bruceton, Tenn. 35
Hancock Co. 46, Apollo 43
Henderson Co. 87, Hopkins Co. Central 56
Letcher County Central 64, Leslie Co. 53
Lex. Bryan Station 65, Lex. Tates Creek 60, OT
Lex. Paul Dunbar 97, Lex. Henry Clay 74
Lex. Sayre 85, Wolfe Co. 64
Lexington Catholic 64, Lex. Christian 43
Lou. Holy Cross 85, Lou. St. Francis 61
Lou. Portland Christian 77, Frederick Fraize 61
Lou. St. Xavier 74, Lou. Brown 36
Madison Southern 88, Western Hills 47
Murray 61, Hickman Co. 56
Paris 81, George Rogers Clark 67
Pike Co. Central 69, Menifee Co. 57
Pineville 59, Harlan 57
Riverside Christian 61, Ky. School for the Deaf 48
Rowan Co. 65, East Carter 49
Scott Co. 84, Grant Co. 34
South Floyd 80, Magoffin Co. 74
Spencer Co. 47, Lou. Collegiate 36
Thomas Nelson 53, Fort Knox 51
Whitley Co. 54, Barbourville 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bethlehem 53, Fort Knox 8
Betsy Layne 50, Lawrence Co. 47
Boyd Co. 70, West Carter 35
Boyle Co. 72, Marion Co. 52
Burgin 49, Ky. School for the Deaf 30
Calvary Christian 33, Villa Madonna 31
Campbellsville 51, Washington Co. 35
Christian Co. 68, Fort Campbell 28
Clay Co. 64, Oneida Baptist 28
Cooper 49, Ryle 47
Estill Co. 62, Breathitt Co. 61
Frederick Fraize 66, Lou. Portland Christian 35
Fulton City 61, Hollow Rock-Bruceton, Tenn. 55
Glasgow 43, Hart Co. 29
Hopkinsville 65, University Heights 27
Knott Co. Central 63, Hazard 52
Leslie Co. 73, Powell Co. 36
Lex. Henry Clay 66, East Jessamine 30
Lou. Shawnee 66, Lou. Ky. Country Day 41
Lou. Valley 63, Whitefield Academy 50
Magoffin Co. 50, Belfry 36
Mayfield 68, Community Christian (Paducah) 26
Metcalfe Co. 65, Allen Co.-Scottsville 54
Nelson Co. 73, North Hardin 35
Owensboro Catholic 45, Grayson Co. 38
Pikeville 63, East Ridge 54
Rockcastle Co. 59, Madison Central 55, 2OT
Rose Hill Christian 47, Hannan, W.Va. 43
Sheldon Clark 54, Pike Co. Central 50
South Warren 53, Franklin-Simpson 43
Whitesville Trinity 58, Dawson Springs 53
Whitley Co. 55, Pineville 42
