HS Hoops Highlights & Scores (2-9-17)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Alex Risen breaks down 4 area boys games. Action included in the video features: Lexington Catholic’s 64-43 victory over LCA; PLD’s big win over Henry Clay as Taveion Hollingsworth catapults to second on Fayette County all-time scoring list behind Mike Allen; Tates Creek falls to Bryan Station 65-60 in overtime and Sayre wins 8th straight with 85-64 final over Wolfe County.

Check out scores from across the state below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Allen Central 46, June Buchanan 36

Allen Co.-Scottsville 63, Metcalfe Co. 39

Anderson Co. 46, Owen Co. 42

Bath Co. 44, Augusta 43

Boyd Co. 100, Lawrence Co. 71

Breckinridge Co. 71, McLean Co. 58

Buckhorn 53, Cordia 48

Bullitt East 91, Lou. Fairdale 88, 2OT

Calvary Christian 54, Villa Madonna 53

Christian Co. 94, Fort Campbell 47

Clay Co. 90, Oneida Baptist 83

Cov. Catholic 56, Dixie Heights 39

Cov. Holy Cross 58, Ryle 50, OT

Elliott Co. 87, Lewis Co. 68

Eminence 84, Trimble Co. 58

Franklin-Simpson 70, South Warren 29

Fulton City 53, Hollow Rock-Bruceton, Tenn. 35

Hancock Co. 46, Apollo 43

Henderson Co. 87, Hopkins Co. Central 56

Letcher County Central 64, Leslie Co. 53

Lex. Bryan Station 65, Lex. Tates Creek 60, OT

Lex. Paul Dunbar 97, Lex. Henry Clay 74

Lex. Sayre 85, Wolfe Co. 64

Lexington Catholic 64, Lex. Christian 43

Lou. Holy Cross 85, Lou. St. Francis 61

Lou. Portland Christian 77, Frederick Fraize 61

Lou. St. Xavier 74, Lou. Brown 36

Madison Southern 88, Western Hills 47

Murray 61, Hickman Co. 56

Paris 81, George Rogers Clark 67

Pike Co. Central 69, Menifee Co. 57

Pineville 59, Harlan 57

Riverside Christian 61, Ky. School for the Deaf 48

Rowan Co. 65, East Carter 49

Scott Co. 84, Grant Co. 34

South Floyd 80, Magoffin Co. 74

Spencer Co. 47, Lou. Collegiate 36

Thomas Nelson 53, Fort Knox 51

Whitley Co. 54, Barbourville 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bethlehem 53, Fort Knox 8

Betsy Layne 50, Lawrence Co. 47

Boyd Co. 70, West Carter 35

Boyle Co. 72, Marion Co. 52

Burgin 49, Ky. School for the Deaf 30

Calvary Christian 33, Villa Madonna 31

Campbellsville 51, Washington Co. 35

Christian Co. 68, Fort Campbell 28

Clay Co. 64, Oneida Baptist 28

Cooper 49, Ryle 47

Estill Co. 62, Breathitt Co. 61

Frederick Fraize 66, Lou. Portland Christian 35

Fulton City 61, Hollow Rock-Bruceton, Tenn. 55

Glasgow 43, Hart Co. 29

Hopkinsville 65, University Heights 27

Knott Co. Central 63, Hazard 52

Leslie Co. 73, Powell Co. 36

Lex. Henry Clay 66, East Jessamine 30

Lou. Shawnee 66, Lou. Ky. Country Day 41

Lou. Valley 63, Whitefield Academy 50

Magoffin Co. 50, Belfry 36

Mayfield 68, Community Christian (Paducah) 26

Metcalfe Co. 65, Allen Co.-Scottsville 54

Nelson Co. 73, North Hardin 35

Owensboro Catholic 45, Grayson Co. 38

Pikeville 63, East Ridge 54

Rockcastle Co. 59, Madison Central 55, 2OT

Rose Hill Christian 47, Hannan, W.Va. 43

Sheldon Clark 54, Pike Co. Central 50

South Warren 53, Franklin-Simpson 43

Whitesville Trinity 58, Dawson Springs 53

Whitley Co. 55, Pineville 42

