The Great War: Kentucky & Beyond, exhibit commemorates the centennial of America’s Entry into WWI. Leah Craig was in to talk more about the exhibit. Historic Paris-Bourbon County/Hopewell Museum is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to preserve and foster a knowledge of and appreciation for culture, history, art and architecture in Bourbon County and the surrounding region. The exhibit, “The Great War: Kentucky & Beyond,” commemorates the centennial of America’s entry into WWI. This exhibit will explore Kentuckians’ role in the war both on the home front and internationally. The exhibit opening is Feb. 12, 2-4 PM and a child-friendly exhibit opening is Feb. 18, 2-4 PM with crafts and a scavenger hunt. Both exhibit openings are free. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 1, 2017 and veterans receive free admission during the duration of the exhibit thanks to the Kentucky Veterans Trust Fund.