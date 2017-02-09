Clearing Skies, Cold & Blustery Thursday

Cold temps with a few flurries and gusty winds starting your Thursday morning, temps are roughly 25° colder than yesterday morning. Skies will start to clear by late morning with temps near 30 degrees, although strong winds will knock wind chill values down into the teens. clear skies expected overnight with plenty of stars for you, temps bottom out into the teens with calm winds. Friday will be a gusty day with winds topping 30 mph from time to time, skies will be mostly sunny with high temps near 50 degrees. Rain looks to return to the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday, temps will be in the 60’s both days. Mild temps stay through the start of next week, a few showers are possible Valentine’s Day Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke