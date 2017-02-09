Chilly And Breezy Friday, Yet Warmer For The Weekend

Overview: Frigid temperatures return for tonight, with a warming trend heading into the weekend. Rain chances increase through the weekend, with seasonably chilly temperatures returning for next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and frigid temperatures will be around, with an overnight low temperature of 16 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonably chilly temperatures will be around, with a high temperature of 49 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 44 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible as a warm front lifts through the area, helping temperatures to warm to around 60 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 55 degrees, and the chance for a few rain showers.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will develop, with a mild high temperature of 67 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers are expected to develop, as a cold front moves across the region. Overnight low temperatures will be around 33 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies return for Monday, with a high temperature of 48 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 31 degrees.

VALENTINE’S DAY TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around for Valentine’s Day, with a high temperature of 47 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 27 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 40 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers