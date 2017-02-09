Alabama's Attorney General to Replace Jeff Sessions in Senate

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange has been appointed to temporarily fill the vacant Senate seat left by Jeff Sessions, who was confirmed Wednesday as U.S. attorney general.

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley made the announcement this morning in a statement.

“Alabama has surely been well represented by Senator Sessions, and I am confident Senator Strange will serve as a fine representative for our people,” Bentley said. “His leadership on a national level, service as a statewide elected official and long record of taking on tough federal issues are the very qualities that will make him a strong conservative Senator for Alabama.”

Strange, who was elected Alabama attorney general in 2011, said he is “greatly honored and humbled” to accept Bentley’s appointment.

“Senator Sessions’ commitment to public service is nearly unparalleled in Alabama history and his departure from the Senate leaves tremendous shoes to fill,” Strange, 63, said in a statement. “I pledge to the people of Alabama to continue the same level of leadership as Jeff Sessions in consistently fighting to protect and advance the conservative values we all care about.”

A special election to fill the Senate seat permanently will take place in 2018.

Strange, nicknamed “Big Luther” for his tall stature, had already announced he would throw his hat into the 2018 special election.

As Alabama’s attorney general, Strange has been a central figure in the scandal last year that engulfed Gov. Bentley last year, who was accused of having an affair with his former political adviser and using campaign funds to cover the trail.

Alabama lawmakers on both sides of the aisle filed a resolution in April 2016 to impeach Bentley on charges of corruption. Gov. Bentley denied he had an affair and refused to step down, saying in a statement there were “no grounds for impeachment.”

In June 2016, the state’s House Judiciary Committee began its impeachment investigation and in November 2016, committee announced it was suspending its impeachment investigation of Gov. Bentley at the request of Attorney General Strange.

In a letter to the House Judiciary Committee chairman, Strange wrote that the committee should “cease” their investigation “until I am able to report to you that the necessary related work of my office has been completed,” without elaborating what that works entails.

The Associated Press contributed to this report