Multiple Arrests in Connection to ATM Machine Theft

MOUNT STERLING, Ky (WTVQ) – Multiple people are arrested in connection to an ATM machine theft. According to the Mt. Sterling Police Department, authorities responded to the local hospital in reference to the incident.

Following an investigation, it was found five suspects were involved in the theft. Three suspects were initially arrested: James Leon Faulkner, 64; Michael Edward Faulkner, 31; and Anthony Ray Faulkner, 36, all of Mount Sterling. All three were charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking over $10,000 and engaging in Organized Crime.

Police released two other names wanted for involvement in the incident, James A. Faulkner, 38, and his son Damian Falkner, 18, both of Mount Sterling. James A. Faulkner was later taken into custody and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking over $10,000, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Engaging in Organized Crime-Criminal Syndicate.

Two additional suspects were later arrested by Mount Sterling Police Department in connection with the ATM theft. Jason Ray Clark, 36, and Dusty Lee Clark, 35, both of Mount Sterling were charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking over $10,000 and Engaging in Organized Crime-Criminal Syndicate.

No additional details have been released.