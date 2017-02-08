Wild Thyme – Fried Onions with Dipping Sauce

Fried Onions with Dipping Sauce

* 3 Large Red or White Onions

* 2 cups of buttermilk

* 2 cups cornmeal (white or yellow)

* 2 Tablespoons black pepper

* 1 Tablespoon Salt

Slice the onions into strips or rings depending on if you want to serve them as a side or garnish. Soak the onions in buttermilk to remove some of the bite. Season the cornmeal with salt and black pepper. When ready to fry heat the oil (avocado/canola/peanut) on high heat until it reaches 350 degrees. Drain the onions and working in small batches dip in the cornmeal and gently lay in the oil and fry for about 45 seconds until the onions are brown and remove using a slotted spoon and lay on a paper towel lined baking sheet to cool. Complete the process until all the onions are complete

Dipping Sauce

* 1/2 cup of mayonnaise

* 1/4 cup chili sauce

* 1/4 cup cocktail sauce

* 2 TSBP Dijon Mustard

* 1 tsp lemon juice

* 1 tsp smoked paprika

* Salt and Pepper

Mix all of the ingredients together and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper.

For more info visit their Facebook, or their website.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.