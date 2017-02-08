UPDATE: State Police Release Details in Trooper-Involved Shooting

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say a Trooper shot a man after answering a disturbance call Tuesday night in the Battlefield Memorial subdivision off US 25 in Madison County.

Investigators say the call came in just before 9:00 p.m. at a home on General Nelson Drive, south of Richmond.

State Police say when Troopers arrived, a man was getting into a car and that he tried to run down a Trooper.

Investigators say that’s when the man was shot five times by a Trooper.

The Trooper was not injured.

The victim was rushed to Baptist Health Richmond and later transferred to UK Hospital in Lexington, according to State Police.

Investigators say the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

No details were released as to what led to the initial disturbance call.

No names were released.

The shooting is still under investigation.