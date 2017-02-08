Suspect ID’d in Trooper-Involved Shooting

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police has identified the man shot by a trooper during a domestic call late Tuesday night.

Troopers say he is 51-year-old Kenneth B. Huntzinger, of Richmond. Troopers say Sergeant Toby Coyle, a 16-year KSP veteran was the only officer involved last night when he responded to a domestic disturbance call on General Nelson Drive in Richmond.

Troopers describe Huntzinger’s injuries as “life-threatening”. They say Coyle will be placed on paid administrative leave, per KSP policy.