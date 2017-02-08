State Road Crews Prepared for Snow

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – State road crews are prepared for the wintry-mix and snow forecast overnight into Thursday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

District 7 crews in central Kentucky and in other parts of the state will report early to begin patrolling and spot treating roads.

Bridges, overpasses, exit and entrance ramps can be icy when other areas are not.

The Kentucky SAFE Patrol – Safety Assistance for Freeway Emergencies – operates seven days a week on Kentucky interstates and parkways. SAFE Patrol drivers are equipped with blankets, shovels, reflective cones, auto fluids and other equipment to get motorists back on the road safely.

Motorists can request the SAFE Patrol by calling: 1-877-FOR-KYTC (1-877-367-5982)

To access maps of snow removal priority routes and snow removal efforts please visit: http://snowky.ky.gov

For up-to-date traffic and travel information in Kentucky, visit http://goky.ky.gov, and WAZE, www.waze.com!