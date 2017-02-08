State of the Commonwealth: Bevin Says Tax Plan Will Not be Neutral

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said some people will have to pay more under a proposal to overhaul the state’s tax code.

Bevin said during his annual State of the Commonwealth Address that he will call a special session of the state legislature later this year to change how the state collects taxes. Bevin said the proposal will not be “tax neutral.” He said the state needs more money to pay off its public pension debt, which he estimated to be more than $80 billion.

Bevin also vowed to bring charter schools to Kentucky, reward publicly funded colleges and universities for turning out more graduates for engineering and manufacturing jobs and appoint a “czar” to oversee the state’s foster care and adoption system. Bevin, who has four adopted children, said he wants Kentucky’s foster care and adoption system to be a model for the nation.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

9 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Billboard in Frankfort Tells Everyone to ‘BE KIND’
Read More»
KY Capitol
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
“Sunny Page” Program Aims to Help Disabled Children
Read More»
Ky. House of Representatives
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Legislature to Vet Charter Schools, Criminal Justice Reform
Read More»
﻿
More News»