Schools Closed Due to Illness

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

(WTVQ) – Illness is being cited as the reason for schools to close their doors Thursday and Friday.

ABC 36 received alerts that Knox County Public Schools, Clay County Public Schools, The Red Bird Christian School in Clay County, Barbourville Independent, Williamsburg Independent, McCreary County Public Schools and Mercer County Public Schools will be closed February 9th and 10th due to illness.

Mercer County has a Titan Learning Day #3 on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

Jenkins Independent will be closed on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

Keep track of all school closings by heading to http://www.wtvq.com/snowatch/.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Arrest made in Credit Card Fraud Case
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Knox County Standoff Ends in Arrest
Read More»
School Classroom
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Perry County Schools Closed Monday due to Illness
Read More»
﻿
More News»