Schools Closed Due to Illness

(WTVQ) – Illness is being cited as the reason for schools to close their doors Thursday and Friday.

ABC 36 received alerts that Knox County Public Schools, Clay County Public Schools, The Red Bird Christian School in Clay County, Barbourville Independent, Williamsburg Independent, McCreary County Public Schools and Mercer County Public Schools will be closed February 9th and 10th due to illness.

Mercer County has a Titan Learning Day #3 on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

Jenkins Independent will be closed on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

