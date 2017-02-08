Rain Showers Transition To Snow Showers Overnight

Overview: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue through early tonight, with a mix of rain and snow developing around midnight. Scattered snow showers will develop for early Thursday, with a dusting of snow accumulation possible. More rain chances return for the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT: Colder air returns with the chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow. Overnight low temperatures will be around 26 degrees.

THURSDAY: Colder temperatures continue for Thursday, making it our coldest day of the week, with a high temperature of 32 degrees. Scattered snow showers will be possible early in the day, with clearing skies for the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures will be around, with an overnight low temperature of 16 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonably chilly temperatures will be around, with a high temperature of 46 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 42 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will be possible as a warm front lifts through the area, helping temperatures to warm to around 59 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 55 degrees, and the chance for a few rain showers.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will develop, with a mild high temperature of 64 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers are expected to develop, as a cold front moves across the region. Overnight low temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

MONDAY: A few rain showers will be possible, especially early in the day, with clearing skies into the afternoon, and a high temperature of 50 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 33 degrees.

VALENTINE’S DAY TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around for Valentine’s Day, with a high temperature of 51 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 32 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 46 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers