No Injuries in Fire at Campbellsville University

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A fire that damaged a sports facility at Campbellsville University has been extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The university says H&W Sport Shop Ronnie Hord Fieldhouse caught fire around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The university said in a news release that men’s soccer coaches discovered the fire inside the locker room storage and laundry area.

Athletics Director Rusty Hollingsworth said the Taylor County Fire Department extinguished the fire quickly.

The fieldhouse was dedicated to former Tiger and longtime supporter Ronnie Hord, the former owner of H&W Sport Shop in Campbellsville.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Williams