No Injuries in Fire at Campbellsville University

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A fire that damaged a sports facility at Campbellsville University has been extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The university says H&W Sport Shop Ronnie Hord Fieldhouse caught fire around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The university said in a news release that men’s soccer coaches discovered the fire inside the locker room storage and laundry area.

Athletics Director Rusty Hollingsworth said the Taylor County Fire Department extinguished the fire quickly.

The fieldhouse was dedicated to former Tiger and longtime supporter Ronnie Hord, the former owner of H&W Sport Shop in Campbellsville.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Williams

 

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Fire Dept. Knocks Down Lexington Home Fire
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Apartment Fire Forces Tenants From Their Homes
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Victim in Fatal Casey Co. Fire Identified
Read More»
﻿
More News»