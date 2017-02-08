Neighbors in Shock After Trooper-Involved Shooting

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)- Neighbors living on General Nelson Drive in Richmond are in shock after a Kentucky State Police trooper-involved shooting.

“This is an extremely quiet neighborhood, we generally don’t have any problems,” says one man. “Anything like that is a concern. It’s especially shocking that it happened in this little quiet suburb.”

Another had just taken a walk to look at what remained of the scene. Wednesday morning, spray paint and some debris were still laying around after troopers say a man drove his truck at one of their own. They say that trooper opened fire and the suspect has life-threatening injuries.

“I looked out my bathroom window and I could see all the blue lights and everything so I knew if I tried to drive through it I’d just get in their way.”

As of now, troopers have not released the name of the suspect but say his injuries are still considered life-threatening.