Meth Lab Bust Results in Three Arrests

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ) – Three people are arrested in Laurel County, after a one-step methamphetamine lab and several glass pipes are found at a home with two young teenagers inside the residence.

The arrests occurred on Tuesday evening after authorities arrived at the home on Taylor School Road. Upon the arrival of deputies, a woman identified as 29-year-old Yvonna Jenkins, ran out the back door of the house with an active one step meth lab, which she attempted to stuff down the back of her pants. She is charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, controlled substance endangerment to a child, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing or evading police on foot. She was also charged on a Laurel County bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fleeing or evading police on foot and second degree criminal mischief.

Both the father and stepmother of the teenagers were also arrested. Ralph Brown, 44, was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, and controlled substance endangerment to a child. Leigh Kuhn, 40, was charged with the same offenses as Brown, as well as additional charges including possession of drug paraphernalia and a Laurel County bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operators license or other traffic violations. Jenkins, Brown and Kuhn are all being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.

The McWhorter Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene to decontaminate the three arrested individuals, as well as the two teenage children. Deputies neutralized all chemicals found at the scene. The children were transported to St. Joseph Hospital London to be checked for exposure to any chemicals used in the meth lab. Social services later took the teenagers into custody.