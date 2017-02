LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says 19-year-old James Christian Anderson died on Tuesday from injuries he received in a two car collision last week.

Investigators say the accident happened on Nicholasville Road and Southland Drive just after midnight on February 1, 2017.

Anderson was transported to UK Hospital where he died, according to the coroner’s office.