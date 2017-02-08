Jeff Sessions: Everything You Need to Know About Trump's Pick for Attorney General

The Senate will vote tonight whether to confirm Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general.

Sessions’ nomination as the head of the Department of Justice has drawn significant criticism from Democrats and civil rights groups. In 1986 he failed to be confirmed for a federal judgeship after testimony that he made racially tinged remarks. His confirmation hearing last month were also not without controversy.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sessions:

Name: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III

Party: Republican

Age: 70 (born Dec. 24, 1946)

Honetown: Selma, Alabama, which had a notable role in the civil rights movement. Earlier this year, Sessions reflected on the historic nature of his birthplace. “Certainly I feel like I should have stepped forward more,” he said, reflecting on the civil rights struggle.

Family: He has three children and six grandchildren. He was born to Abbie and Jefferson Beauregard Sessions. His father owned a general store in Hybart, Alabama, and a farm equipment dealership.

What he does now: He is a senator from Alabama. He was first elected in 1996 and is serving his fourth term. He is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

What he used to do:

From 1975 to 1977 he was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Alabama and from 1981 to 1993 was the U.S. attorney for the district. In 1994 he was elected Alabama’s 44th attorney general.

He supported President George W. Bush’s 2001 and 2003 tax cut packages, the war in Iraq and a proposed constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage. He has opposed most major Democratic legislation, including the stimulus bill, the Affordable Care Act and the repeal of “don’t ask, don’t tell.”

Sessions is “a leading advocate of confirming federal judges who follow the law and do not legislate from the bench,” according to his Senate website.

In August 2016, he told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota he thinks the Clinton Foundation should be fully investigated because he thinks Hillary Clinton used her position as secretary of state to garner funds for the foundation. During his Senate hearing last month, he vowed that if he’s confirmed as attorney general, he will recuse himself from any matters related to her.

What you might not know about him:

He was ranked by The National Journal in 2007 as the fifth-most-conservative U.S. senator.

He worked as a lawyer in Russellville and Mobile, where he still lives. He was a captain for the Army Reserve in the 1970s.

As an Eagle Scout, Sessions was awarded the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award. The Scouts’ motto, “Be prepared,” is on his desk in his Senate office.

He was one of only three senators to vote against additional funding for the Veterans Affairs medical system. He opposed the bill because of cost concerns and indicated that Congress should instead focus on “reforms and solutions that improve the quality of service and the effectiveness that is delivered.”

He has taken a strong stance against any immigration reform and believes in the need for a stronger controls on the border with Mexico.

He is anti-abortion, is a major opponent of same-sex marriage and is known for the Victims of Child Abuse Act Reauthorization Act, which would reauthorize funding through 2018 to help victims of child abuse. Sessions said, “There is no higher duty than protecting our nation’s children.”

He was not confirmed. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 10-8 against recommending Sessions to the whole Senate.

Four lawyers who had worked with Sessions said he had made racist comments. One said he had called the NAACP “un-American” and “communist-inspired.” Another said Sessions had called him “boy” and told him to be “careful what you say to white folks.” Sessions denied the allegations.

One lawyer said Sessions told him he thought the KKK was “OK until I found out they smoked pot.” Sessions said the comment was a joke but apologized.

In his Senate confirmation hearings last month, Sessions said, “This caricature of me in 1986 was not correct. I conducted myself honorably and properly at that time … I did not harbor the animosities … that I was accused of. I did not.”