High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Arrest of Ravenna Man

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Sheriff says deputies arrested a man after a high-speed pursuit on Tuesday.

The Sheriff says a deputy spotted a white car on Irvine Road that was speeding.

When the deputy tried to stop the car, the Sheriff says the driver took off down KY 52 into Estill County, then turned off onto Picnic Hill Road, then onto a gravel road into a wooded area.

That’s when the deputy says the driver got out of the car and ran off on foot.

The deputy was able to catch 41-yer-old Patrick Bailey, who was charged with speeding, fleeing and evading, wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bailey was also charged on two outstanding warrants from Estill County.