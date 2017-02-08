Georgetown PD: Beware “Serial Killer” Scam

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Georgetown Police Department is warning residents of an email scam that is making the rounds in the area.

Officers say people are receiving an email from a person that identifies themselves as “Serial Killer,” that will say the writer is from Al-Qaeda, and is demanding $5,000 dollars at penalty of murder.

The police department says that multiple people in the Georgetown area have received the email.

They are urging residents to dismiss the email, and ask that anyone who receives it, or who has questions, to contact them at Scott County Dispatch at (502) 863-7820.