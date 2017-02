LAUREL COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ) – A London woman is arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident for making a complaint that a male subject was holding a gun to a female victim’s head.

April Chandler, 39, was arrested and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center on Tuesday evening. A deputy arrived to a residence off Kentucky Hollow Road near London and after investigating the scene, learned Chandler had falsely reported the complaint.