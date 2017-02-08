Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (Live Shot – 2)

Meteorologist Eric Burke heads over to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, for a deep dip into the restaurants delicious barbecue delights!

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a true American success story. In 1941, Travis Dickey, a World War I veteran, opened the first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Dallas, Texas. Dickey was a true Texas character blessed with the gift of gab and the love of authentic, slow-smoked barbecue. In the beginning, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit was truly a family operation with Travis working the block and Miss Ollie Dickey serving sandwiches. Space on the restaurant sign was rented out to help pay the start-up costs for the restaurant and the menu was limited to beef brisket, pit hams, barbecue beans, potato chips, beer, bottled milk and sodas.

Brothers Roland and T.D. Dickey took over the business in 1967, continuing their father’s legacy of quality, hickory smoked signature meats. Under the direction of the Dickey brothers, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit expanded throughout the Dallas Fort Worth area and quickly became known throughout Texas for mouthwatering hickory-smoked barbecue, popular catered events and the iconic Big Yellow Cups. Franchising began in 1994 after loyal guests and barbecue fanatics demanded more locations. Today with over 530 locations in 43 states, loyal guests are what keep Dickey’s thriving in every community.

The brand has come a long way from Travis Dickey’s first location. But, some things never change. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit still slow smokes all meats on-site just the same way they did in 1941. The menu features beef brisket, pulled pork, St. Louis style ribs, polish sausage, spicy cheddar sausage, smoked turkey, and marinated chicken, with an extensive array of homestyle sides from jalapeño beans to macaroni and cheese. Buttery rolls are served with every meal along with complimentary ice cream. And just like always, kids eat free on Sunday.

Roland Dickey, Jr. became Chief Executive Officer in 2006 continuing the family tradition. As the fast casual chain racks up recognition, the Dickey family still serves up the same quality barbecue recipes handed down for generations coupled with the same brand of southern hospitality, only on a much larger scale.

