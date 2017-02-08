Cloudy & Mild Wednesday, Rain Turns to Light Snow Tonight

Mild temps and cloudy skies to start off your Wednesday morning, cloud cover will linger throughout the day leaving us overcast. Temps will make it into the lower 50’s in the Bluegrass to low 60’s further south, an isolated rain shower is possible. Late tonight moderate rainfall will move in and eventually transition over to snow as temperatures fall into the 20’s overnight, accumulation will be light (1/2″), but could cause for a slippery commute Thursday morning. Early snow Thursday will lead to clearing skies, temps are cold in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday with temps in the 40’s, rain is likely both Saturday and Sunday with mild temps in the 60’s.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke